21 Savage’s lyrics on Giggs’ new album Zero Tolerance appear to reference the Slaughter Gang boss’ plans for what he will do after he obtains his green card. The album was released Aug. 18.

On the song “By Chance,” Giggs sets the tone for the track with some hard-hitting bars. He raps, “Touch my little bro, it’s gonna cost your right arm/ See all of these n**gas, yeah, those are my dawgs/ I’m just doin’ me, so please don’t cross on my path/ Dubai, I’m layin’ low, don’t stay on FIVE Palm.”

Then 21 Savage jumps in with, “When I get my green card, I’m going straight to Brixton/ I don’t do no hair, but all my Glocks got extensions.” Later, he spits the lyrics, “I got mad pulls on six to London/ F**k the metal detector, I still brought my gun in.”

21 Savage’s interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the past have been well documented. In 2019, he was arrested by agents after he was alleged to have overstayed his visa. ICE spokesman Brian Cox said at the time that the arrest was made as part of a targeted operation.

Many of the rapper’s fans did not know that 21 Savage was born in the United Kingdom and his real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. He typically reps Atlanta in his lyrics, leading many to believe that he was from Georgia. However, according to ICE, he legally entered the States in July 2005 on a year-long visa and is a “United Kingdom national.”

In another incident in 2022, it came to light that his immigration case was in limbo because of a criminal case filed against him in Georgia’s DeKalb County in January of that year. He was charged with possession of a gun and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. According to the charges, the controlled substance was a bottle of codeine allegedly ditched outside of his car during his ICE arrest.