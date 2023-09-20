This past Saturday (Sept. 16), Fat Joe officially released the “Blackout” colorway of his Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 to an overwhelmingly positive reception. On Tuesday (Sept. 19), the hip hop legend decided to gift a pair to none other than Bill Clinton at the former head of state’s global initiative event.

In video footage that he shared on social media, the Bronx emcee could be seen showing the 42nd president his prized pair while deeming him an “honorary member of the squad.”

“Special delivery. Hottest sneaker in the game, sold out in five minutes. But, if I didn’t bring it to Bill, it wouldn’t be official,” Joe said during the meetup. “I love you so much. So many years, you fought for the people. We love you. I’m a huge fan of yours. Thank you so much for what you did for us, but the mailman delivers.” Even better, the veteran talent posted an image of Clinton rocking the black-and-white kicks.