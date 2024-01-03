The Game also took the time to acknowledge Hit-Boy as one of the best beatsmiths in the business. “I tell you all the time how proud of you I am and how much of a super producer you are, but you’re far too humble to really see the magnitude of the story you’re creating for yourself,” the former Aftermath MC added. “You always give me my flowers and every single time, I throw ’em right back. Whenever me and you get in the same room, we create dope s**t at a speed no one in this industry can keep up with.”

He continued, “Thank you for being you, homie. And I would say you makin’ your pops proud, but in a G’s up twist of fate, you both are making each other proud. Like father, like son.”

Released on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Paisley Dreams consisted of nine songs with additional appearances from TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy. The aforementioned “full video shoot” was for “P Fiction” and the album’s title track. The visual shows the well-dressed rappers riding through California in a classic Tri-Five Chevrolet. If you missed it, you can check the video out below.