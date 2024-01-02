On Monday (Jan. 1), Vlad TV shared the latest installment of the the outlet’s interview with The Game. In the roughly three-minute clip, the Compton rapper was asked about comments that he made on “Drink Champs” in 2022. During that interview, he stated that Kanye West “did more for [him] in the last two weeks than Dre did for [him during his] whole career.”

“At that time, Ye was doing a lot for me that he didn’t necessarily have to do. And Ye has always been there for me and always had my back,” he explained while attributing his previous comments to the show’s alcohol-heavy format. “What I can say about Dre is Dre ain’t always had my back, for good reason. Dre has to protect the interests of Dr. Dre. And there’s times when Ye had to protect the interests of Ye, but he just didn’t give a f**k. He’d rather just go to bat for me.”