The Game revisits "Drink Champs" comments about Kanye West and Dr. Dre
“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me [during] my whole career,” The Game stated to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
On Monday (Jan. 1), Vlad TV shared the latest installment of the the outlet’s interview with The Game. In the roughly three-minute clip, the Compton rapper was asked about comments that he made on “Drink Champs” in 2022. During that interview, he stated that Kanye West “did more for [him] in the last two weeks than Dre did for [him during his] whole career.”
“At that time, Ye was doing a lot for me that he didn’t necessarily have to do. And Ye has always been there for me and always had my back,” he explained while attributing his previous comments to the show’s alcohol-heavy format. “What I can say about Dre is Dre ain’t always had my back, for good reason. Dre has to protect the interests of Dr. Dre. And there’s times when Ye had to protect the interests of Ye, but he just didn’t give a f**k. He’d rather just go to bat for me.”
The Game continued, “I was just speaking my truth. It was my truth because I gotta protect the interests of Game. So it was how I felt. I’m pretty sure when Dre heard it, he didn’t feel slighted. He knew where it was coming from because I talk to him every so often, so it wasn’t like I was picking on Dre. He should have, and I know that he understood where that came from when I said it. And if I saw Dr. Dre today, I don’t think he would feel a way about what I said.”
Following a series of well-received mixtapes, The Game found mainstream success with his debut LP, The Documentary, which was released in conjunction with Dre’s Aftermath Records and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records. Relationships soon soured, leading The Game to part ways with the aforementioned entities before the release of his sophomore follow-up, Doctor’s Advocate.
