Photo: Artwork for TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy’s “I Love Stocker” album
By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

On Friday (June 23), TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy teamed up to deliver their new LP, I Love Stocker, which consists of 10 songs and a couple of assists from Diamond Ortiz and Troy Nōka. The project is the latest to come from the Cali duo since TeeFLii’s self-titled EP in 2019.

In addition, fans are able to check out a visual from I Love Stocker for “Lay You Down,” a smooth affair that’s dedicated to the artists’ respective love interests.

“I love women wit’ a passion, easy to spot, I’m in the Royal Blue jacket, I’m high fashion, I like action, I’m what’s up right now, not a has been, where your boyfriend, well, can I slide in? Baby can’t claim me if she not a 10, I’m an underground king like Pimp C, live from the Stripper Bowl at AOD, ain’t nothin’ to a G, keep in contact, be on the lookout for the kid in the fitted hat, if she spend the night wit’ me, you won’t get her back…”

Directed by Christopher Felix, the Mike & Keys-produced number shows TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy in separate situations with women. They can also be spotted together cruising through the streets in an old-school convertible and performing from a rooftop overlooking the city.

For TeeFLii, I Love Stocker follows 2021’s AnnieRUO’TAY 6 (ANNIE’VERSARY), a 14-track effort with contributions from Glasses Malone, Alex Simone, King Litty, Jemouri, LongLiveCzar, and more. Since then, he’s kept his momentum with drops like “Serious,” “Proud of Me” with KY and Kevin Parx, and “Wet AF” with TruCarr. Meanwhile, Dom Kennedy’s most recent solo effort is From the Westside With Love Three, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Quentin Miller, Bryan Roberts, and Kay Franklin. Press play on both I Love Stocker and the video for “Lay You Down” below.

