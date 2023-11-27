Today (Nov. 27), Apple Music announced that the platform will allow fans to stream the London stop of Brent Faiyaz’s “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour,” which took place at Eventim Apollo. “We had a time on the road. Thank you Apple Music for allowing me to bring the ‘F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour’ experience to millions,” the Maryland star said in a press release. “Hope you enjoy the show.”

Faiyaz‘s tour kicked off back in July and touched down in several cities in North America and Europe. Come January 2024, the R&B talent will keep the party going with dates in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

In 2022, Faiyaz liberated his sophomore studio LP, WASTELAND, a 19-song body of work with additional contributions from the likes of Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys, Joony and Tyler, The Creator. The project was both a critical and commercial success with a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200. WASTELAND also earned a platinum certification.

Months after that release, Faiyaz reunited with Atu and Dpat, collectively known as Sonder, to liberate Too Late to Die Young. This past October, he surprised the masses with the mixtape Larger Than Life, complete with assists from Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, ASAP Rocky, Babyface Ray and more.

Check out a short trailer for Faiyaz’s Apple Music Live performance, which premieres on Wednesday (Nov. 29). You can also find the upcoming schedule for “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour” below.