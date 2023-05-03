Back in July 2022, Brent Faiyaz unleashed his highly anticipated WASTELAND album. The project included appearances from stars like Raphael Saadiq, Jordan Waré, Alicia Keys, L3gion, The-Dream, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Jorja Smith, DJ Dahi, and more. Prior to its release, fans were able to enjoy some well-received previews like “Gravity” featuring Tyler, The Creator and “Wasting Time” featuring Drake.

Yesterday (May 2), the Maryland-raised singer dropped a major announcement for fans. This summer, the “ALL MINE” artist will head out on his “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour.” The worldwide trek will kick off on July 16 at Broccoli City Festival in Landover and proceed to hit major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Miami, Paris, and Milan. It will come to a close on Nov. 20 in London.

In addition to the tour news, Faiyaz’s team also revealed they struck a wide-ranging partnership with Steve Stoute’s company UnitedMasters. “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” said Stoute via press release. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years. With this partnership, we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Brent Faiyaz’s “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour” down below.

July 16 – Landover, MD

July 25 – Denver, CO

July 28 – Chicago, IL

Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON

Aug. 6 – New York, NY

Aug. 9 – Boston, MA

Aug. 12 – Miami, FL

Aug. 16 – Orlando, FL

Aug. 19 – Sacramento, CA

Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA

Aug. 23 – Houston, TX

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX

Aug. 31 – San Francisco, CA

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA

Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 16 – Leeds, UK

Oct. 19 – Manchester, UK

Oct. 21 – Glasgow, UK

Oct. 23 – Birmingham, UK

Oct. 25 – London, UK

Nov. 1 – Utrecht, Netherlands

Nov. 3 – Stockholm, Sweden

Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov. 8 – Oslo, Norway

Nov. 10 – Berlin, Germany

Nov. 12 – Milan, Italy

Nov. 14 – Barcelona, Spain

Nov. 17 – Cologne, Germany

Nov. 19 – Paris, France

Nov. 20 – London, UK