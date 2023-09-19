Today (Sept. 19), Brent Faiyaz dropped off a new single titled “WY@,” which is produced by Anthoine Walters, Berg, D-Pat, Freeze, and Otxhello. The track sees the Maryland crooner at war with himself over a toxic relationship that he knows he shouldn’t be in.

“Even I know you bring no good for me, but you feel so good to me, every time I come back I try to leave, so how you end up back with me? Oh, this ain’t what I want, this is something else, something that ain’t good for my health, I’ve been searching, but I can’t get no help, I don’t feel like myself…”

It’s been a year since Faiyaz blessed the world with his sophomore studio LP, WASTELAND, which contained 19 songs and additional features from DJ Dahi, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and Tyler, The Creator. The album received both critical and commercial acclaim with a debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the first top 10 of the singer’s career on that chart. Since then, Faiyaz provided his talents on songs like Keys’ “Trillions,” Tony Shhnow’s “Don’t Look At Numbers (Lost Kids Edition),” Don Toliver’s “Bus Stop,” and Marshmello’s “Fell In Love.” Back in August, he teamed up with Coco Jones for “Moment Of Your Life,” which immediately raised hype for a new body of work.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Faiyaz entered into a joint venture with PULSE Records to develop artists. The first signee was Virginia rising star Tommy Richman, who liberated his latest EP, The Rush, earlier this month. “In launching my new label ISO Supremacy and partnering with PULSE Records, we’ve created this platform to give artists like Tommy Richman a creative home with the ability to scale global impact and a team that is accessible who keeps creativity at the forefront,” he explained. “We’re going to continue to make history.”

Press play on “WY@” below.