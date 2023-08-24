On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones united on a new single titled “Moment of Your Life,” which is produced by Dpat, Mannyvelli, and Sparkheem. As the song’s chorus makes clear, both artists are looking to give their respective love interests a more than memorable evening.

“I got every other thing that I need and want but you, and I’ve been wantin’ you, so what you wanna do tonight? Make this the moment of your life,” Faiyaz croons on the laid-back effort. Fans can also check out a lyric video that shows the artists in a studio session.

In 2022, Faiyaz blessed the masses with his sophomore studio LP, WASTELAND, a 19-song body of work with assists from the likes of Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys, DJ Dahi; and Tyler, The Creator. The album was both a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earning the Maryland talent a gold certification. Since then, Faiyaz could be heard on songs like Keys’ “Trillions,” Tony Shhnow’s “Don’t Look At Numbers (Lost Kids Edition),” Don Toliver’s “Bus Stop,” and Marshmello’s “Fell In Love.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), it was announced that PULSE Records partnered with the “DEAD MAN WALKING” star in an artist development joint venture with Virginia newcomer Tommy Richman as its first signee.

“Brent does things his own way, working toward the highest artistic bar, and we relate to that,” said PULSE Music Group executives Josh Abraham, Scott Cutler, and Ashley Calhoun in a shared statement via press release. “Offering Brent a JV to sign and develop new artists alongside PULSE Records is the natural next step for everyone. It’s an honor to be on this journey with Brent and to amplify Tommy’s artistry through a smart and capable team we have customized specifically for Tommy’s success.”

Press play on “Moment of Your Life” below.