Back in 2022, Brent Faiyaz released his sophomore studio LP, WASTELAND, a 19-song body of work with assists from Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and more. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Maryland talent a gold certification.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Faiyaz unloaded a new visual from the project for “JACKIE BROWN,” which he produced alongside Jordan Ware and L.3.G.I.O.N. The track is the perfect anthem for anyone living a carefree, independent, and debaucherous lifestyle.

“Only been a few hours, but it felt like days, only been days, but it feel like months, I been gone for a year, only wrote like once, life moves fast when you do what you want, I guess I’m doing what I want, hope you doing what you want, but what you want?”

Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, the dreamlike clip begins with Faiyaz on a flight in red skies. After landing, he makes a pitstop in a salon before celebrating with his crew in a restaurant.