Photo: Screenshot from Brent Faiyaz’s “JACKIE BROWN” video
By Jon Powell
  /  08.17.2023

Back in 2022, Brent Faiyaz released his sophomore studio LP, WASTELAND, a 19-song body of work with assists from Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and more. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Maryland talent a gold certification.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Faiyaz unloaded a new visual from the project for “JACKIE BROWN,” which he produced alongside Jordan Ware and L.3.G.I.O.N. The track is the perfect anthem for anyone living a carefree, independent, and debaucherous lifestyle.

“Only been a few hours, but it felt like days, only been days, but it feel like months, I been gone for a year, only wrote like once, life moves fast when you do what you want, I guess I’m doing what I want, hope you doing what you want, but what you want?”

Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, the dreamlike clip begins with Faiyaz on a flight in red skies. After landing, he makes a pitstop in a salon before celebrating with his crew in a restaurant.

In an interview with Insider, the “Crew” star explained the meaning behind his latest body of work. “I was watching a lot of cinema. During the pandemic, that’s all you can do is really sit in the house and watch movies, or travel and move around, so I was doing a lot of both,” he said. “Flights was cheap and s**t. I was moving. But yeah, I pulled a lot from cinema, so I just wanted to tell a story.”

He continued, “I feel there’s this wild narrative that motherf**kers is super unruly or something. So, I decided to… make a record and do it in a way that’s almost reminiscent of a Shakespearean tragedy of some sort. Let’s create a story, let’s make this a real narrative. Let’s have a beginning, middle, and end to this whole s**t.”

