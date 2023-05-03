On Tuesday (May 2), Brent Faiyaz dropped off a new visual for “ROLLING STONE,” a Coop The Truth, Jake One, and Nascent-produced offering that’s about the highs and lows of the Maryland talent’s lifestyle.

“I’m a rolling stone, I’m too wild for you to own, in a whip that’s meant to speed, if I hurt you, would you leave? I learned the game from some heavyweights, catching buses, making change from another play, I still got demons from my younger days, I wish I could shake ’em, but they follow me, I wish I could take it easy, but these fans watch, ask my mama, I been hustling since the sandbox, I’m a rolling stone, I’m sorry in advance if I let you down…”

The clip comes courtesy of LoneWolf and Mark Peaced and brings viewers into a black-and-white environment that’s reminiscent of Gotham City. Throughout, Faiyaz watches television in his residence, takes flicks with fans, and gets into an argument with an apparent love interest within view of paparazzi.

“ROLLING STONE” is taken from Faiyaz’s sophomore LP, WASTELAND, a 19-song offering with a wealth of features from Drake, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes, Tyler, The Creator, and more. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 88,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. WASTELAND also earned the crooner a gold certification. Since then, Faiyaz appeared on tracks like Keys’ “Trillions,” Tony Shhnow’s “Don’t Look At Numbers (Lost Kids Edition),” Don Toliver’s “Bus Stop,” and Marshmello’s “Fell In Love.”

Press play on Brent Faiyaz’s “ROLLING STONE” video below. In related news, Faiyaz has announced his “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour,” which begins in his hometown before traversing through North America and Europe. You can take a look at the full schedule for that here.