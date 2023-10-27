Today (Oct. 27), Brent Faiyaz returned with a new mixtape titled Larger Than Life, his first after partnering with UnitedMasters to launch his creative agency ISO Supremacy. The release contains 14 tracks and appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant, Babyface Ray, Lil Gray, CruddyMurda, and more.

Larger Than Life follows the DMV star’s well-received sophomore LP, WASTELAND, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Drake, Alicia Keys; and Tyler, The Creator. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification. In support of said album, Faiyaz is currently on his “F**k The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour,” which kicked off in July. Earlier this month, he extended the dates to include additional stops in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

As REVOLT previously reported, another full-length effort titled Make It Out Alive is said to be on the way. “I still have a project I want to put out,” he stated. “I have an idea in my head of what I want Make It Out Alive to be. But all of the songs that I have been making up until this point didn’t fit that title. I wasn’t in the headspace to put that body of work out.”

Press play on Larger Than Life and check out the updated schedule for Faiyaz’s “F**k The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour” below.

“F**k The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour” dates:

Nov. 1: Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

Nov. 3: Stockholm, Sweden — Banankompaniet

Nov. 5: Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

Nov. 8: Oslo, Norway — Rockefeller Music Hall

Nov. 10: Berlin, Germany — Tempodrom

Nov. 12: Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Nov. 14: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Nov. 17: Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Nov. 19: Paris, France — Elysee Montmartre

Nov. 20: London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Dec. 5: Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theatre

Dec. 6: Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theatre

Jan. 9, 2023: Melbourne, Australia — Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Jan. 11, 2023: Sydney, Australia — Aware Super Theatre

Jan. 14, 2023: Brisbane, Australia — Fortitude Music Hall

Jan. 17, 2023: Auckland, New Zealand — Spark Arena

Jan. 24, 2023: Tokyo, Japan — The Garden Hall

Jan. 26, 2023: Seoul, South Korea — Myunghwa Live

Jan. 28, 2023: Manila, Philippines — New Frontier Theater

Jan. 30, 2023: Hong Kong, China — Rotunda 2, Kitec

Feb. 1, 2023: Singapore, Singapore — Capitol Theater