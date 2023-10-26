On Friday (Oct. 27), Brent Faiyaz will unveil a new mixtape titled Larger Than Life, a 14-song effort with appearances from Missy Elliott, A$AP Rocky, Babyface Ray, and more. The project is led by the singles “WY@” and “Moment Of Your Life,” of latter of which featured Coco Jones.

Larger Than Life will be the first official release under ISO Supremacy, a creative agency that Faiyaz created in conjunction with UnitedMasters. The venture was announced by Billboard back in May.

“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” stated UnitedMasters founder and CEO Steve Stoute to the outlet about the partnership. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

In 2022, Faiyaz liberated his sophomore LP, WASTELAND, which consisted of 19 songs and contributions from the likes of Drake, The Neptunes, Raphael Saadiq, Alicia Keys, The-Dream, No I.D., Jorja Smith; and Tyler, The Creator. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 88,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. WASTELAND also earned the DMV talent a platinum certification. Check out the official trailer and the full tracklisting for Larger Than Life below.