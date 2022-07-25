Earlier this month, Brent Faiyaz unleashed his highly anticipated Wasteland album. The project included appearances from stars like Raphael Saadiq, Jordan Waré, Alicia Keys, L3gion, The-Dream, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Jorja Smith, DJ Dahi, and more. Prior to its release, his supporters were already blessed with some high profile previews like “Wasting Time,” which boasts an assist from Drake and production by The Neptunes, and “Gravity” featuring Tyler, The Creator.

It turns out fans don’t have to wait too long for another project from the DMV star. In a recent profile, Faiyaz confirmed there is definitely another body of work on the way in the near future. He even knows the title and concept already, but he just wanted to make sure Wasteland had its own shine first. “I still have a project I want to put out called Make It Out Alive,” he revealed. “That’s still in the works — it’s just not this one, because I love the title Wasteland and I love what it represents.

“I have an idea in my head of what I want Make It Out Alive to be,” Faiyaz continued in the interview. “But all of the songs that I have been making up until this point didn’t fit that title. I wasn’t in the headspace to put that body of work out.”

Back in 2020, Brent Faiyaz released the critically acclaimed EP Fuck The World, which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its arrival. Since then, he has released a ChopNotSlop version of the aforementioned project and reconnected with his Sonder cohorts Atu and Dpat for the surprise EP TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG.

Be sure to check back in with REVOLT as we report on the latest details to surface about Faiyaz’s forthcoming Make It Out Alive album.