Trick Daddy names Latto the "rawest" female rapper after Trina declares Beyoncé the queen of rap
Trick also noted that he is a supporter of Lola Brooke, Nicki Minaj and others.
Trick Daddy has something to say about the debate Trina unintentionally started when she named Beyoncé the queen of rap in a resurfaced interview. He addressed the viral topic in a new “Brown Girl Grinding With Loren LoRosa” interview.
“Well, first of all, I know Trina is obsessed with Beyoncé. And I think if Beyonce wasn’t married to JAY-Z, then Trina would marry her,” said Da Baddest Chick’s longtime friend and collaborator with a chuckle. “So I think that’s why she said that.”
On a more serious note, Trick explained that he felt Trina being asked about the music icon in a rap setting was out of line and used as bait to gain internet traction. He added that the video should not have been uploaded all together.
“She was asking about the rapper, and Beyoncé is a, you know, R&B diva, R&B’s queen, so I don’t think her name should have come up in a situation where somebody took a moment that was given to [a] female rapper and took it to a whole ‘nother level where it’s going viral and people are actually getting mad. It’s just this new-age internet thing.”
The Slip-n-Slide Records star continued his commentary by shining a light on the female emcees who have caught his attention and gained his support. “There’s a lot of young rap females out there, like, that I love. I like Lola Brooke. She doing her thing… the City Girls did they thing, of course, Nicki Minaj [and] Cardi B. I always respect Remy Ma and even Queen Latifah, MC Lyte,” said the “TrickLoveTheKids” artist. He also plugged his upcoming rap duo, the Hollywood Twins, whose music is set to release soon.
“So, it’s a lot of women in the game, a lot of names she could have said, but I think Latto is the rawest one out there, to be honest. I said that. Yeah, if I said it, I motherf**king meant it,” Trick declared. The 25-year-old released her sophomore LP, 777, in 2022, featuring assists from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Kodak Black and a few others. In 2020, she worked with Trina and Saweetie on “B**ch From Da Souf (Remix),” and again last year when she and Trina joined forces on “Clap.”
The young entertainer is not only at the top of Trick’s list of must-see rappers but recently landed in the No. 3 spot on “Rap Radar Podcast” co-host Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s top rated list of rappers for 2023. If Latto wasn’t already acting brand new, there’s a chance she may now be, seeing all the love she is being shown heading into the new year.
As for Trina, she has not added her two cents to Trick’s commentary at the time of this article. In a previous response to backlash about Queen Bey reigning supreme in rap, she made it clear that she was not backing down on her stance while reiterating that she is a supporter of female artistry across the board.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time
Ghetts unveils "The Kings Speech 2023" single
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.