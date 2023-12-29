Trina and Beyoncé
Trina sparks debate on social media after calling Beyoncé the No. 1 female rapper

Fans quickly took sides in the conversation on Twitter.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Back in October, HipHopDX caught up with Trina while backstage at Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest. In a clip shared by the publication on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Florida legend was asked who she felt had the biggest impact in creating opportunities for female rappers.

“Yeah, Beyoncé. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap,” Trina stated. “There’s no sleeping on the queen, okay? There’s no sleeping on the queen. It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved, it’s like, oh my God, it’s more inspiration. I dunno, it’s just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now, when you hear ’em and look at ’em, it’s just all different kind of music, and it all sounds different.”

Not long after, many took to Twitter to share their takes on Trina’s comments. “I don’t think anyone would categorize Beyoncé as a RAPPER. However, Beyonce’ has proven her ABILITY TO RAP throughout her career, and I’m not sure why that’s difficult for some people to understand,” said user gko_20. “Let’s use our BRAINS and think about the NUANCE of it all!” Another user, sir_marcell, added, “Beyoncé is not new to rapping. She been doing it since she came out. Literally made staccato rap singing popular. We will not rewrite history. She don’t consider herself a rapper doesn’t mean we can’t call her one.”

In response to the more negative reactions to her declaration, Trina posted a message via Instagram Stories. “For the dusty, crusty, funky b**ches in the back, Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music,” she wrote. “Now stay mad, goofys. I said what I said and [no] b**ch gonna check me.”

Check out other reactions about Beyoncé and her rapping talents below.

