Not long after, many took to Twitter to share their takes on Trina’s comments. “I don’t think anyone would categorize Beyoncé as a RAPPER. However, Beyonce’ has proven her ABILITY TO RAP throughout her career, and I’m not sure why that’s difficult for some people to understand,” said user gko_20. “Let’s use our BRAINS and think about the NUANCE of it all!” Another user, sir_marcell, added, “Beyoncé is not new to rapping. She been doing it since she came out. Literally made staccato rap singing popular. We will not rewrite history. She don’t consider herself a rapper doesn’t mean we can’t call her one.”

In response to the more negative reactions to her declaration, Trina posted a message via Instagram Stories. “For the dusty, crusty, funky b**ches in the back, Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music,” she wrote. “Now stay mad, goofys. I said what I said and [no] b**ch gonna check me.”

