Trina sparks debate on social media after calling Beyoncé the No. 1 female rapper
Fans quickly took sides in the conversation on Twitter.
Back in October, HipHopDX caught up with Trina while backstage at Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest. In a clip shared by the publication on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Florida legend was asked who she felt had the biggest impact in creating opportunities for female rappers.
“Yeah, Beyoncé. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap,” Trina stated. “There’s no sleeping on the queen, okay? There’s no sleeping on the queen. It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved, it’s like, oh my God, it’s more inspiration. I dunno, it’s just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now, when you hear ’em and look at ’em, it’s just all different kind of music, and it all sounds different.”
Not long after, many took to Twitter to share their takes on Trina’s comments. “I don’t think anyone would categorize Beyoncé as a RAPPER. However, Beyonce’ has proven her ABILITY TO RAP throughout her career, and I’m not sure why that’s difficult for some people to understand,” said user gko_20. “Let’s use our BRAINS and think about the NUANCE of it all!” Another user, sir_marcell, added, “Beyoncé is not new to rapping. She been doing it since she came out. Literally made staccato rap singing popular. We will not rewrite history. She don’t consider herself a rapper doesn’t mean we can’t call her one.”
In response to the more negative reactions to her declaration, Trina posted a message via Instagram Stories. “For the dusty, crusty, funky b**ches in the back, Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music,” she wrote. “Now stay mad, goofys. I said what I said and [no] b**ch gonna check me.”
Check out other reactions about Beyoncé and her rapping talents below.
Beyoncé is not a rapper, but she raps.— phoebe halliwell (@HandsomeSinner) December 29, 2023
Nicki Minaj is not a singer, but she sings.
You guys need to stop this madness. Beyoncé is NOT a rapper.— nicole (@Heynicole__) December 29, 2023
Y’all are really having a conversation with Beyoncé and rap in the same sentence…. Like stop. She’s not a rapper.— Jayliah (@jayyyliii) December 29, 2023
Beyonce is the greatest rapper of all Time— Smokey tha Bear 😶🌫️ (@OshaKamau) December 29, 2023
I’ve been standing on the “Beyonce is a rapper” hill for years now— Karijane (@KillaKJ_) December 29, 2023
I feel Beyoncé is a good rapper.— segdirb noved (@dvaughn__) December 29, 2023
Greatest female rapper of all time is a bit of a stretch but good female rapper nonetheless.
my opinion on the “beyoncé rapper” discourse is: “Bug A Boo (H-Town Screwed Mix) by Destiny’s Child”— matthew (@mattscottford) December 29, 2023
Beyoncé raps and is good at it but she is not a RAPPER rapper, and you fools know the difference.— 🎄suspicious limewire file🎄 (@rudapu_92) December 29, 2023
You know it but you’re gonna keep playing dumb bc it’s an opportunity to dunk on MINAJ.
i’ve been watching y’all lie on this app for the past 24 hours by calling beyonce a rapper im tired chi wrap this up quickly— rais krispie treats (@candyraii) December 29, 2023
Beyoncé is the best rapper alive.— Yumi (@YumiiYokoo) December 29, 2023
Her husband immediately after.
Listen, Trina is allowed to have an opinion…but that’s all it is, that doesn’t mean it’s FACTUAL…she knows Beyoncé didn’t open any doors for female rappers, and she knows Beyoncé ain’t the #1 female rapper when she raps either…Beyoncé is who everyone respects dearly— Prince Charles IV🤴🏾 (@kingofthadamned) December 29, 2023
Like WHO Keeps asking Trina for her Hip Hop opinions. I blame Trick Daddy ol Florida Evans looking arse. I Love Trina but GUL Beyonce aint capping for you boo...sooo whats with the Carter Worship?! Beyonce is Best Female Rapper?? 🙄😬😒 OK Gurl— GuttaGoddess (@TGuttaExit21) December 29, 2023
