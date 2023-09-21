Debates are like gangsters. They don’t die, they get chubby. But, instead of moving to Miami, they live forever online. And one that goes on in perpetuity is, “Who’s the best MC?”

Before JAY-Z posed the question in “Where I’m From,” it was a debate that first raged on when Hip Hop heads picked sides between Grandmaster Caz or any number of early pioneers like Melle Mel. The argument carried on from era to era, with fans pitting their favorites against one another, whether it was Hov versus Nas, Drake versus Kendrick Lamar, or Nicki Minaj versus Card B. Someone has to wear the crown.

It’s a particularly attractive debate because it usually pits content and styles against each other – and it usually reveals more about ourselves as much as anything it says about our favorite rappers. (OK, Mr. Backpack! Oh, you like them bars!)

Carrying on the tradition and in the spirit of the great Hottest MCs debate MTV News used to put together, REVOLT presents The Great Debate. Presented by Ally, this iteration is going to take place live in front of an audience at REVOLT WORLD and it’ll feature a lineup of experts to push the conversation to the next level. All with the intent of naming the 10 best rappers of all-time.

Miami rap star Trina, Philly’s own Tierra Whack, Amazon’s Rotation Roundtable host Rob Markman and certified spitter Symba will comprise the panel; each has been tasked with coming up with their own top 10 list, which they’ll talk about, defend and, of course, debate.