Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event
Cardi B and LL Cool J will join Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and more in the already star-studded lineup.
Announced today (Dec. 27), LL Cool J and Cardi B are set to join the lineup for the upcoming Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
According to Deadline, the Queens rapper will do a medley of his hits with DJ Z-Trip from Times Square in New York City just before midnight. Meanwhile, the “I Like It” hitmaker is set to premiere her performance poolside from Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau.
The star-studded event already boasts names like Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Post Malone, and Tyla. The special will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, marking the 52nd broadcast of the New Year’s Eve special by Dick Clark Productions.
Seacrest returns for his 19th year as host, accompanied by Rita Ora in Times Square. The Los Angeles segment will be hosted by Jeannie Mai. For the first time, it’ll be simulcast live on radio, airing on 150 iHeartRadio stations across the U.S., including major channels like Z100 New York and KIIS-FM Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, Cardi headlined TikTok’s In The Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. Artists like LU KALA, Isabel LaRosa, Offset, and Kaliii also performed at the event on Dec. 10.
The Bronx native put out “Bongos” with Megan in September. It served as her first lead single of the year. She’s been on a surefire feature run within the past several months, including appearances on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2,” and Offset’s “JEALOUSY.”
Cardi’s last album, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018. It boasted contributions from SZA, Bad Bunny, Chance The Rapper, Migos, YG, and 21 Savage, to name a few. Meanwhile, songs like “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” and “Bartier Cardi” helped the LP go four-times platinum in April. Her next project is rumored to debut in 2024.
