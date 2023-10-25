TikTok has announced its first-ever live global music event for fans. In The Mix shows how serious the social media company is in venturing into the music world. The upcoming festivities will take place on Dec. 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. The superstars expected to grace the event include Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Anitta and Niall Horan. Also, TikTok’s emerging artist program, Elevate, will provide a platform for rising stars to perform. These artists include LU KALA, Isabel LaRosa and Kaliii.

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok. Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community,” Paul Hourican, the company’s global head of music partnerships and programming, said in a press statement.

In The Mix will stream through TikTok Live to allow people from all over the world who are unable to attend the show in person to also enjoy it.

“I really love my TikTok fans and I’m very excited to be able to bring The Show to the TikTok In The Mix event,” Horan said in a press statement. He also added that he is looking forward to performing in the set venue and entertaining all the fans who will be physically present and those who will be watching from home.

In The Mix will welcome fans of all ages, as reported by Billboard. People can only purchase tickets on TikTok. The headlining artists’ followers can buy presale tickets after receiving a unique code that will allow them to purchase passes. The presale will start on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. PT. General ticket sales will begin on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. PT. For more details, visit the event’s website or go to TikTok and search “In the Mix.”