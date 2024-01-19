On Thursday (Jan. 18), Netflix revealed that the hit series “Rhythm + Flow” will soon be returning for its second season. Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris have been confirmed as the show’s official judges, while Eminem was tapped to assist with the “Battle Round” segment. The first episode is expected to land on Netflix sometime “later this year.”

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg in an official statement. “Hip Hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice. We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”