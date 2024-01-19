Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled tapped as judges for second season of "Rhythm + Flow"
Eminem will also appear as a guest judge for the show’s “Battle Round” segment.
On Thursday (Jan. 18), Netflix revealed that the hit series “Rhythm + Flow” will soon be returning for its second season. Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris have been confirmed as the show’s official judges, while Eminem was tapped to assist with the “Battle Round” segment. The first episode is expected to land on Netflix sometime “later this year.”
“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg in an official statement. “Hip Hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice. We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”
Executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon added, “We are so excited to partner with Netflix for the second season of ‘Rhythm + Flow.’ This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in Hip Hop culture. In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone. We’re seeking unconventional voices and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of Hip Hop.”
The inaugural season of “Rhythm + Flow” premiered back in 2019 with T.I., Cardi B and Chance The Rapper as the judges. Others, including Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco and the late Nipsey Hussle, also made cameos throughout. D Smoke, the brother of Top Dawg Entertainment artist SiR, was the winner, which earned him a $250,000 prize. D Smoke would continue on to deliver the critically acclaimed Black Habits and War & Wonders in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
