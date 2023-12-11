Photo: MEGA/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.11.2023

On Sunday (Dec. 10), Kanye West decided to surprise attendees at Miami’s LIV nightclub. As could be seen in fan-recorded footage, the Chicago talent took to the stage to perform hits like “Runaway” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” during DJ Khaled’s set.

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye is preparing to release a joint LP with Ty Dolla $ign, which was led by the Bump J and Lil Durk-assisted drop “Vultures.” Nicki Minaj, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Chris Brown, and Future were also confirmed to appear on the LP. Back in October, Metro Boomin seemed to hint at being a contributor on the project in an Instagram Stories post. On that same platform, Rick Ross made an offer to be a distributor for Ye and Ty Dolla’s body of work through his Maybach Music imprint. “We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West,” the Carol City star stated in a short video clip.

It’s been two years since Ye unveiled his latest body of work, Donda, which contained 27 songs and a wealth of assists from JAY-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Westside Gunn, and more. The album was a commercial success for the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho with a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and a platinum certification. Since then, Ye liberated a deluxe edition of Donda and, through his Stem Player, a demo version of the album’s sequel. He could also be heard on songs like The Game’s “Eazy,” Fivio Foreign’s “City of Gods,” Future’s “KEEP IT BURNIN,” Vory’s “Daylight,” Consequence’s “Blood Stain,” Cardi B’s “Hot S**t,” and DJ Khaled’s “USE THIS GOSPEL.”

If you missed it, you can press play on the aforementioned “Vultures” single here. An official release date for Ye and Ty Dolla’s album is yet to be unveiled.

