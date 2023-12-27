This past Friday (Dec. 22), Latto celebrated her 25th birthday with a “H**s Down, Pimps Up Birthday Affair” at Atlanta’s The Bank, which saw appearances from Flavor Flav, Flo Milli, and more. During the extravaganza, she teased a new track with an upcoming artist named Anycia, who many have touted as the next musical success thanks to recent viral hits like “BRB,” “Drop Top,” and “Splash Brothers” with KARRAHBOOO.

In response to the forthcoming collaboration, a fan that goes by lattosdice on Twitter complained to the “Big Energy” rapper about working with untapped talent. “Girl, we love you, but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists. Enough is enough,” the user wrote. “As fans, we want to see you win, and this will get you nowhere… A Latto feature is losing its value. No more BabyDrills, Luh Tylers, and whoever this is. Next era, please.”