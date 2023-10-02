On Friday (Sept. 29), Latto dropped off a new banger titled “ISSA PARTY,” which features BabyDrill and pulls inspiration from Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Grove St. Party.” Produced by Pooh Beatz, Go Grizzly, and Tommy Parker, the hard-hitting cut sees the Clayton County, GA representative sending shots to rivals while celebrating her own success.
“B**ch, I’m red, not green, lil’ h**, stop playin’ with me, I hate borin’ b**ches, they be throwin’ off my energy, stop callin’ me sis, lil’ h**, you know you ain’t no kin to me, I done dropped my nuts on all these b**ches, yeah, I’m Himothy, real s**t, b**ches love to hate, say it’s fake, but I’m real thick, n**ga playin’ cray, loose screw, I call Drill quick, always get my way, what can I say? I’m hard to deal with, leave that man today, either way, b**ch, I’m still lit…”
“ISSA PARTY” came with a video courtesy of Reel Goats. The clip shows Latto and BabyDrill living it up during a crazy celebration, complete with plenty of beautiful women, party favors, and cameo appearances.
In 2022, Latto liberated her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song body of work with assists from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Since then, the “Rap Game” alum kept her momentum going with loose drops like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, “Another Nasty Song,” “Lottery” with LU KALA, and “Put It On The Floor,” the last of which spawned a wildly successful remix with Cardi B. Outside of her own work, Latto contributed to songs like Saucy Santana’s “Booty,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Budget,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix),” and Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix).” Press play on “ISSA PARTY” below.
