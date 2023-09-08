Back in February, Young Nudy unveiled his fourth studio LP, Gumbo, a 13-song offering with a couple of assists from Key Glock and 21 Savage, the last of whom appeared on the standout “Peaches & Eggplants.” Produced by COUPE, the aforementioned song has since become a runaway hit, peaking at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and cracking the top 50 of the Hot 100.

Today (Sept. 8), the Atlanta emcee decided to drop off a remix of “Peaches & Eggplants” with Sexyy Red and Latto. As expected, both artists quickly jumped into the song’s adults-only subject matter, beginning with Red’s lines about what she expects to take place in the bedroom.

“Hit from the back, rip off my tracks, grip on my booty, you know that it’s fat, h**s stay tweakin’, lil’ b**ch, relax, I don’t want your n**ga, I just wanna crack, me and Nudy off a Perc, he wanna see how this c**chie work, f**k me good, n**ga, make me squirt, I’m an Aries, that mean I’m a flirt, take it off whеn you finna nut, told him, ‘Shoot that s**t on my butt,’ he got a b**ch, I don’t give no f**k…”

The accompanying video for the updated track shows Latto and Red having fun with different variations of eggplants. Meanwhile, Nudy moves through different rooms with a group of twerking ladies around him.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” the PDE talent explained why he tends to avoid doing a lot of collaborations. “They will tell me they f**k with me, but you know how that s**t go,” he said. “I don’t really be having nobody where I be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m excited to work with this person.’ If you gon’ do it, you gon’ do it. If you don’t, I don’t get a f**k. Imma finish that s**t anyways.”

Press play on Nudy’s new clip below.