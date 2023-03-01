Yesterday (Feb. 28), Young Nudy dropped off his latest body of work, Gumbo. The 13-track album includes guest appearances from 21 Savage and Key Glock, while a majority of the production is handled by the likes of Naestro and Coupe. The project is a conceptual release with songs titled after various foods that represent different moods.

Today (March 1), the Atlanta-raised emcee followed up with the official music video for “Pancakes.” The new clip was directed by iNightLyfe and takes place in a not so typical car repair shop. In the offering, Young Nudy creates an irreplaceable vibe with the help of some ladies, lights, snakes, and his flow:

“Splat, pull up in the ‘Cat (Nyoom), whole neighborhood see that I got racks (That I got racks)/ Never told on a n**ga, not a rat (Not a rat)/ Do some foul s**t, my n**ga, boy, get wacked (Boy, get wacked), all that clown s**t (Brrrr), gun you down quick (Gun you down quick, whew)/ Laughing with the stick (I’m laughing), blast a lot of s**t (I did) and when I blast, I don’t miss (Uh-uh)/ Young Rich Shooter s**t (Young shooter)”

Back in August 2022, the 30-year-old artist dropped off EA Monster, an 11-track offering with a sole assist from BabyDrill. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Umbrella” by Metro Boomin, “Barry From Simpson” by JID, and more. In related news, the “Hell Shell” rapper is heading out on his North American tour today. The first stop is in San Diego and the journey will run all the way through April 20.

Be sure to press play on Young Nudy’s brand new “Pancake” music video down below.