Back in 2021, Young Nudy made serious waves with the albums DR. EV4L and Rich Shooter, complete with collaborations alongside Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Gucci Mane, Future, and more. Since then, the Atlanta star kept things moving with contributions to dope cuts like FNF Chop’s “Walk Down (Remix),” Isaiah Rashad’s “Deep Blue,” TM88 and Pi’erre Bourne’s “Richer Dreams,” Dreamville’s “Barry From Simpson,” and Cochise’s “NICE.”

Over the weekend, Nudy returned with a new body of work titled EA Monster. This go ’round, he blesses the masses with 11 hard-hitting tracks and a single feature from BabyDrill, who matches Nudy‘s lyrical intensity on the COUPE-produced “Duntsane”:

“Yeah, n**ga, what? Nineteen Glock .17s, almost caught my first victim when I was sixteen, know that I bullied a lot of n**gas when I was 17, learned how to use that pistol, caught my first when I was 18, b**ch, I was sliding on my birthday, I just had turned 16, them n**gas scared of me, b**ch, I was popping Glocks at fifteen, real opp killer, I dropped the biggest opp at 17, uh, uh, by 18, I was kicking doors, 19, I was wiping noses…”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Nudy opened up to DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade about being able to return to his old stomping grounds, a move that many in hip hop consider to be unsafe for artists post-fame:

“A lot of folks can’t do that type of s**t. And when they do do it, they be on cameras and s**t. Like majority of the folks that’s out here, they from the neighborhood. They know, they be seeing me and s**t, on some regular s**t.”

Press play on both EA Monster and a matching visual for “Duntsane” below.