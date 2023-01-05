Back in August 2022, Young Nudy dropped off EA Monster, an 11-track body of work with a sole assist from BabyDrill. Today (Jan. 5), the Atlanta emcee returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Impala.” The new iNIGHTLYFE-directed clip sees Nudy pull up to a party to get some revenge. On the track, he delivers his signature flow over a beat courtesy of frequent collaborator COUPE:

“Pull up in an all-black Impala four deep, me and my dog creep/ We got one, finna put his a** to sleep, I don’t think he seen me comin’, when I’m dumpin’, hit him ‘cross the street/ You know we get to stompin’, get to runnin’, who that at the street? (Boom, boom, boom)”

Prior to this, Nudy released DR. EV4L back in 2021, a 13-song offering with features from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Hebro. Months later, he would follow that up with Rich Shooter, another well-received project that saw him collaborating with Gucci Mane, 4L Quan, Cristo4L, Future, Peewee Longway, 2FeetBino, and 21 Lil Harold. Then, he hit the road for the “DR. EV4L vs. Rich Shooter Tour,” which successfully brought both projects’ concepts together.

In a recent interview, the “Hell Shell” rapper reminisced about when he first saw his career taking a turn for the better back in 2017. “I was still kinda halfway and halfway with the s**t,” he said. “On some s**t, one foot in, one foot out. When I seen I had a real fan base and motherf**kers wanna take pictures with me, once I saw that, it was like, ‘They fuck with me.'”

Be sure to check out Young Nudy’s brand new “Impala” music video from his EA Monster project down below.