Photo: Cover art for Young Nudy’s ‘Gumbo’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Today (Feb. 28), Young Nudy has officially dropped off his latest body of work, Gumbo, a conceptual release with songs titled after various foods. The 13-track album includes guest appearances from 21 Savage and Key Glock, while a majority of the production is handled by the likes of Naestro and Coupe. The Atlanta-raised emcee sets the tone right from his opening bars on “Brussell Sprouts,” where he spits about how he looks out for himself and his people:

“N**ga pull up on me, tryna take my life away, you trippin’, you tryna take away millions/ If I die, who the f**k gon’ spend it? Protect myself with this money, I’ma keep on gettin’ it, yeah/ N**gas actin’ like the slime ain’t out here winnin’ (What the f**k?), when that color scope, I would be spendin’ (Yeah, yeah)/ Don’t be an opp, your a** be finished (Finished), you got some money? Stay up in your lane, ’cause I be comin’, spendin’ (Comin’, spendin’)”

Back in August 2022, Young Nudy dropped off EA Monster, an 11-track offering with a sole assist from BabyDrill. In related news, the “Hell Shell” rapper is heading out on his North American tour tomorrow (March 1). The first stop is in San Diego and the journey will run all the way through April 20.

Prior to the aforementioned EA Monster was EV4L back in 2021, a 13-song project with features from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo. Months later, he would follow that up with Rich Shooter, another well-received body of work that saw him collaborating with Gucci Mane, 4L Quan, Cristo4L, Future, Peewee Longway, 2FeetBino, and 21 Lil Harold. Then, he hit the road for the “DR. EV4L vs. Rich Shooter Tour,” which successfully brought both projects’ concepts together.

Be sure to press play on Young Nudy’s brand new Gumbo album down below.

