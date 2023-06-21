Back in February, Young Nudy blessed the masses with his latest body of work, Gumbo, which came with 13 tracks and a couple of assists from Key Glock and 21 Savage — the last of whom appeared on the viral hit “Peaches & Eggplants.” Produced by COUPE, the summer-ready cut is full of bars perfect for an adults-only function.
“Slut out a freak, hit her from the back, turn her bladder deep, do the triple X when I’m in a freak, baow, baow, knock a h** to her knee, beat her back down, b**ch tryna skeet, b**ch, turn around, come suck the meat, round for round, finna beat her ’til she sleep, eat that p**sy up, bon appétit, take her back a day like I’m on a G, slow it down, baby, ridе me like a Z, double cup, you gon’ ridе me straight to sleep…”
The accompanying clip is directed by Hidji and sees Nudy and Savage hosting a wild and crazy party in the middle of a park. When day becomes night, the duos continue the twerk-friendly festivities at an apartment complex.
In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Nudy opened up about being able to visit his East Atlanta stomping grounds post-fame. “I was that before that rap s**t. I ain’t going,” the rapper explained. “So, I could pull up to my hood and s**t, ya feel me?”
He continued, “A lot of folks can’t do that type of s**t. And when they do, do it, they be on cameras and s**t. Like [the] majority of the folks that’s out here, they from the neighborhood. They know, they be seeing me and s**t, on some regular s**t.”
Press play on Young Nudy and 21 Savage’s “Peaches & Eggplants” video below.
