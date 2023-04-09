People who attended Freaknik are already bracing for impact after Hulu announced a documentary about the infamous event is in the works. A release date has not been revealed yet, but more than just attendees are anticipating what the project’s footage will reveal. And they are in good company. Even their children and those who have heard the legends of the event’s later raucous years are hilariously fearful of family members’ raunchy tootsie rolls being broadcast to the world.

As previously reported by REVOLT, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” boasts a host of producers, including Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke. The latter has long been heralded for helping to launch Freaknik, as his music served as a soundtrack setting the tone for citywide party throughout the ’90s. The streaming giant describes the production as a look back at “the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage.”

The event ultimately gained unprecedented popularity, drawing people from all over the country to the city. As the attendance grew, so did the antics that Freaknik has become most known for. A TikTok user by the name of Tina said she attended multiple years, including in 1994 at its peak. “I’m just praying that Jesus be a fence. I’m praying that Jesus just be a big, tall privacy fence. That’s my prayer this Easter, this Good Friday,” she said in the video that blew up on Black Twitter on Sunday (April 9).

“That’s my prayer. I will say this, though, I will say this… like when they would bring out those video cameras and start recording, I immediately removed myself from that situation. If you see ya girl in the documentary, hey, man, at least I’m fully clothed. At least all my clothes is on. That’s all I got. That’s the best I got. But yeah, y’all, they ‘bout to put our business out in the street. Some of us might be on TV, so get your parental controls together,” she continued.

Peep how other people have responded to the latest Freaknik news below.

All the Freaknik aunties scared 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/giFDIS3Nrj — ¥| Fit Nurse| € (@TrainLikeDime) April 9, 2023

👀Some of y’all’s momma and daddies were on video doing the Bankhead Bounce and Tootsie Roll on top of cars at Freak Nik ATL in 1994 with Daisy Duke’s on, but now they’re online quoting scriptures and talking about modesty.☕️🫖 pic.twitter.com/3jILUqtpkH — Amber (@asiamber) April 7, 2023

Bout to be a lot of divorces when that Freaknik doc drop. A couple pastors gone have to step down from the pulpit too. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 8, 2023

The Freaknik aunties praying that Hulu documentary of the 94 Freaknik doesn’t have old footage of them p*ssy poppin on top of a Honda Civic pic.twitter.com/dfUTwUOLZc — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 9, 2023

As someone who was a college student in the 90’s I say let sleeping dogs lie. There’s no need to pull out those vhs recordings of Freaknik. And if my family sees a young woman that resembles me, it’s just a look alike. pic.twitter.com/Ub3VWxhkLC — Renee (@ReneeRevelation) April 6, 2023

Me watching the FreakNik documentary pic.twitter.com/iia2Lyj7Af — Ichigoat(Strawhat Steve)🉐⛩ (@StrawHatSteve12) April 8, 2023

I know y’all want to lump us millennials into that Freaknik doc…better go holla at ya momma about it, because we weren’t there… pic.twitter.com/4JiZWGGYof — 👑 (@MsLaFitteTweets) April 9, 2023

I see Hulu is going to have a documentary about Freaknik. I bet it’s a lot of Shook Ones who are praying they aren’t on film cutting up. Now me, I’m glad I’m not old enough to have been a part of that scene. pic.twitter.com/AbJAjR0UgC — THEE MsNikki_MindYaBusiness85 (@RhondaNicole25) April 7, 2023

I’ll be watching very carefully to finally prove that dude cheated on me at Freaknik in 1996 when he swore he ain’t even go. https://t.co/9mF9xpJULR — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 7, 2023

I told my mom and she said she won’t be watching or talking about it… WHAT THE HELL YOU WAS DOING AT FREAKNIK WANDA? https://t.co/d7RtviO4za — ✨Tey Tey✨ (@TeyTeysoBOUGIE) April 7, 2023