Latto is latest cover girl for XXL Magazine’s winter issue.

During the corresponding interview, the Atlanta-raised rapper opened up about beefs between female rappers. “I think it really don’t be a problem until we let fans, stans, whatever you want to call them, like the outsiders, once they get in the mix. I think that’s what stirs the pot,” she began. “Because it’s like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other, whatever, but then once they get to comparing, they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers.”

She continued, “I will take that accountability. I don’t think truly, at heart, it’s us. Once people are infiltrating your mind and got you thinking this, and now you feel this type of way without even addressing the person, now you addressing fans. I think we be falling for these traps that they put on female rappers.” Elsewhere during the conversation, Latto admitted that she regrets any beef she’s ever been in. “I don’t want to be known for anything but my music. I’m too talented for that s**t. It’s a distraction and a waste of my time and energy,” she said.