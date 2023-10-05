Latto collaborated with HALLS to provide motivational phrases exclusively written by her inside of the wrappers.

The “Rapper Wrote This Wrapper” campaign dropped Wednesday (Oct. 4) and can be purchased on Amazon for a limited amount of time only. The wrappers feature a variety of 16 different pep talks inspired by the Georgia-raised rapper’s hit songs, unreleased songs, and words of encouragement like “keep your crown on” and “belief in relief,” according to a press release.

“You know those days when you just need a breather or something to keep you going?” Latto asked in the cough drop company’s new commercial. “HALLS ‘Pep Talks’ did that for me. I wrote pep talks inside of their wrappers to give you that energy to be the boss you are.” Watch the full clip below.