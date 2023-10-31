In addition to it being a bucket list item for the 64-year-old, his respect for armed services was another reason behind his decision. “I have family in the United States military, you know what I’m saying? [They] fought in World War II,” Flav added. “Not only that, but my dad was even in the United States Army back in the day.”

The It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back talent continued, “The family members that I had in the military, some of them didn’t come back alive, but they believed in what they were fighting for. They were fighting for this country that they helped to build… I did that in honor for my family and also for a lot of other people’s families that fought for this country.”

Despite the criticism received about his performance on social media, Flav made it clear that “the negative things that’s been said cannot outweigh all of the positive that’s coming through.” He also revealed that two other teams reached out to him with invites. While those organizations remained unnamed, Flav did admit that one is his personal favorite.