It’s been a few years since Public Enemy released their 15th studio LP, What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, which consisted of 17 songs and appearances from George Clinton, Cypress Hill, DJ Premier, Run-DMC, Nas, Black Thought, and more. Back in February, the iconic group joined the likes of LL Cool J, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott for a celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

In an interview with REVOLT, Flavor Flav spoke on Public Enemy’s music, which was regularly filled with lyrics about police brutality and racial discrimination, and what’s taking place in the country today.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really feel too much different. Back in the days, we made a record called ‘Self Destruction.’ Right now today, it’s repeating itself. The same s**t’s going on now that was happening then,” he explained. “Until the right thing gets done, it’s always going to keep happening and keep happening for years and years. What’s the right thing to do about it?”

He continued by breaking down the group’s overall mission, which he stated was to make good music and “be the neighborhood’s CNN.” “On our records, we’d write about problems going on in the neighborhood. Within the same records, we’d come up with the solution,” Flav added. “Our mission was to be the voice of the streets. We always were about peace, justice, and equality. Public Enemy has accomplished a lot of things that people in music won’t accomplish.”