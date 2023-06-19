Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Dave Hogan / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Today (June 19), many across the nation will be celebrating Juneteenth. Whether it be BBQs, events, or time with family to remember those who came before us, it’s sure to be a special occasion. This evening, CNN will honor the holiday with its second annual concert featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, and to mark the historic day, Chlöe Bailey will pay tribute to the late “Queen of Rock & Roll,” Tina Turner.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the legendary songstress passed away at 83 years old at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24. Fans were shocked by the tragic news. Tonight, CNN will show its respects with a headlining performance by Bailey. “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ historic outdoor Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, according to the outlet. Other stars scheduled to appear are Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and Mike Phillips. Roots’ drummer and Oscar winner Questlove and Adam Blackstone will be music directors for the event. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to speak at the star-studded Juneteenth production.

On Saturday (June 17), Bailey tweeted that she was “so excited” for the upcoming show. Like the 24-year-old, her mentor Beyoncé was also a huge fan of Turner. In 2005, the “BREAK MY SOUL” hitmaker performed at The Kennedy Center Honors, where she thanked the “two Tinas” in her life: her mother, Tina Knowles, and the “Proud Mary” icon.

After news broke of Turner’s death, the mother of three took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done,” the Houston native wrote.

