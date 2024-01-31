Ice Spice
Ice Spice confirms debut album title in latest interview

The Bronx star’s long-awaited full-length effort is expected to arrive before the end of 2024.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2024

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Ice Spice appeared on “The Today Show” to reveal the title of her long-awaited debut LP, which she first teased on Instagram back in November 2023. “Yes, there’s gonna be an album this year. I’m so excited,” she began. “It’s called Y2K. It’s almost finished.” The Bronx talent also revealed that her birthdate — Jan. 1, 2000 — is the reason behind the title.

As far as who will be featured on Y2K, Ice Spice kept that information close to the chest. “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago,” she added.

Following the massive success of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Ice Spice marked her official introduction with 2023’s Like..?, which contained six songs and a single feature from Bronx peer Lil Tjay. Months later, she dropped off a deluxe edition of Like..? with five additional songs, including a remix of “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj.

As REVOLT previously reported, Ice Spice recently liberated her first 2024 entry, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” a RIOTUSA, Synthetic, and ​Venny-produced offering that sees her addressing competitors, her love life, and more. “His b**ch at home playin’ dress-up/ She must’ve thought she could catch up/ I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up,” she rapped.

Earlier this month, Billboard announced that Ice Spice will be honored at March’s Billboard Women in Music Awards event alongside the likes of Tems, Charli XCX, and Victoria Monét.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” stated Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. “With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening.”

