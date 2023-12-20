Victoria Monét and KAYTRANADA
Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images

Victoria Monét says she wants to team up with KAYTRANADA for an entire project

The star singer made the revelation in a new interview with ‘Mixmag.’

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

Today (Dec. 20), Mixmag published their cover story on Victoria Monét, who spoke to the magazine about everything from her favorite instruments to raising her daughter, Hazel Monét. One of the biggest takeaways from the interview came when she was asked about KAYTRANADA, who she previously worked with on the JAGUAR II standout “Alright.”

“I want a whole project with him,” she stated before revealing that her team “may have” spoken to the Canadian producer’s representatives about the possibility. Victoria also confirmed an existing track with KAYTRANADA and D’Mile, which is planned for an upgraded version of JAGUAR II. “I do intend on releasing the deluxe, yes,” she added.

Elsewhere in the feature, Victoria spoke on meeting R&B icon Janet Jackson at the London stop of “The Jaguar Tour.” As REVOLT previously reported, that special moment was immortalized in pictures shared on social media.

“I knew FLO were coming, but my team knew about Janet before. My security said, ‘And that’s where Janet’s going to sit.’ I was like, ‘Janet… Janet Jackson?'” she recalled, admitting that the revelation set off waves of nervousness before her performance. “In some world, what if this is an audition for if I ever got to play her? After we spoke after the show, I replayed that moment so many times in my head, like, did I say the right thing?”

JAGUAR II, the sequel to the 2020 EP JAGUAR, made landfall back in August and served as her official big label debut with RCA Records. The 11-song LP contained additional appearances from Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, and Earth, Wind & Fire, with Hazel making a cameo on “Hollywood.” Another track, the Chalie Boy-sampled “On My Mama,” went on to earn impressive placements on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, and Rhythmic charts.

Revolt - New Episodes