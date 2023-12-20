Elsewhere in the feature, Victoria spoke on meeting R&B icon Janet Jackson at the London stop of “The Jaguar Tour.” As REVOLT previously reported, that special moment was immortalized in pictures shared on social media.

“I knew FLO were coming, but my team knew about Janet before. My security said, ‘And that’s where Janet’s going to sit.’ I was like, ‘Janet… Janet Jackson?'” she recalled, admitting that the revelation set off waves of nervousness before her performance. “In some world, what if this is an audition for if I ever got to play her? After we spoke after the show, I replayed that moment so many times in my head, like, did I say the right thing?”

JAGUAR II, the sequel to the 2020 EP JAGUAR, made landfall back in August and served as her official big label debut with RCA Records. The 11-song LP contained additional appearances from Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, and Earth, Wind & Fire, with Hazel making a cameo on “Hollywood.” Another track, the Chalie Boy-sampled “On My Mama,” went on to earn impressive placements on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, and Rhythmic charts.