Victoria Monét has high hopes of taking “On My Mama” to savage levels with the help of Megan Thee Stallion. Last week, the record reached the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart and is already a cultural hit, spurring a dance challenge of fans executing the video’s choreography across social platforms.

Not to mention, it has also revived interest in Chalie Boy’s 2009 hit “I Look Good,” which Monét’s song samples for its hook. But if her dreams come true, a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion would likely make the hit even more of a success.

“I really have been, like, trying to manifest that,” she told hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller on the newest episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast. Monét and Thee Stallion were recently spotted together at the rapper’s Tim Burton-themed “Hottieween” party on Oct. 28 in Atlanta. Despite being able to connect one-on-one, the singer/songwriter said she did not discuss the possibility of them working together in the future.

“I feel like it wasn’t the time and place,” added Monét. “If it’s not that, just doing anything with Meg because people say that we’re twins. So we were talking about it, like, ‘We finally proved that we’re two different people.’” She also divulged that she hopes to work with another heavy hitter in the industry. “Definitely Beyoncé. It would be, like, obviously a dream. It just makes so much sense just being that they’re both from Texas and just such a cultural thing,” she continued.

As fans know, Queen Bey does not do many features, but Thee Stallion is among the short list of lucky artists to secure a chart-topper, “Savage (Remix),” with the icon. “I would be honored,” said Monét.

Going into the 2024 Grammys, the Jaguar II singer is alongside SZA in leading the pack of nominees. She scored recognition across seven categories such as Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Album as well as Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hollywood” featuring her 2-year-old daughter Hazel and legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire. The latter nomination is especially significant to the first-time mom as it makes her daughter the youngest Grammy nominee in history.