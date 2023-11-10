Today (Nov. 10), the full list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards was revealed, and SZA is the leader in a group full of R&B and pop’s biggest female artists. The chart-topping songstress scored a whopping nine nods for her sophomore LP, SOS, and its breakout single, “Kill Bill,” putting her in top categories like Best R&B Performance and Album of the Year.

“It’s really spectacular. She obviously had a banner year,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. about the Top Dawg frontrunner in an interview with Billboard. “Extremely hyper-creative project. She’s extremely talented. The music really resonated with our voters. I’m excited for her.”