Today (Nov. 10), the full list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards was revealed, and SZA is the leader in a group full of R&B and pop’s biggest female artists. The chart-topping songstress scored a whopping nine nods for her sophomore LP, SOS, and its breakout single, “Kill Bill,” putting her in top categories like Best R&B Performance and Album of the Year.
“It’s really spectacular. She obviously had a banner year,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. about the Top Dawg frontrunner in an interview with Billboard. “Extremely hyper-creative project. She’s extremely talented. The music really resonated with our voters. I’m excited for her.”
Not far behind SZA is Victoria Monét, who earned seven thanks to the critically acclaimed debut LP Jaguar II. The Sacramento star will also go up against the likes of Coco Jones and Ice Spice in the Best New Album category. Other notable women on the list include Janelle Monáe, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, and Coi Leray, the last of whom holds her own against hip hop heavyweights like Drake, 21 Savage, and Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Performance.
Check out a some of the high-stakes selections below. The full list of 94 categories can be found at the official website for the Grammys, which takes place Feb. 4, 2024 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.
Album of the Year
boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice – “Karma”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Best Rap Album
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – MICHAEL
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – UTOPIA
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Robert Glasper feat. SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
