This has definitely been Victoria Monét‘s year! After receiving seven nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, one of her inspirations, Janet Jackson, came to support her during her London stop of “The JAGUAR Tour” this past weekend.

Yesterday (Nov. 14), the “On My Mama” hitmaker shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her deep gratitude to the legendary singer, accompanied by a photo of them together at the show.

“Dear Janet Jackson,” Monét began. “Honestly, I have had these pictures in the drafts [for the] past few days because the fact that this moment even actually happened has had me blushingly speechless, but simultaneously wanting to pour my heart out in a way that would carry the weight of what you mean to me and accurately reflect my emotions and gratitude, but no words even hold a candle to how I truly feel!!! I think maybe that’s why my most authentic way to honor you, adore you, respect you and show you how much I love you is through my life’s musical work!! There you will find all the ways you’ve [showed] up for me with your timeless art, and all of the ways I’ve cherished the blueprint you’ve engraved and are still writing to this day! There is no ‘me’ as an artist without Janet Jackson, so it feels like you and your music have held my hand the whole time.”

The Sacramento native credited Jackson for shaping and guiding her musical DNA and also described her as an idol, legend and a huge part of her future legacy. “The inspiration you’ve gifted is oceans deep and generations long!” she continued. “Thank you for coming to support me at my show!!! And thank you for the many seeds you’ve planted! Now, hopefully I’ll be able to give you your flowers one by one as we to grow closer in he(art) together. I love you to no end. Sincerely yours, Victoria.” Check out the post below.