Last year, Lifetime released a documentary that took an in-depth look at Janet Jackson’s upbringing and how it molded her into the legend she is today. The program received such a great response that executives are ready to do it again. Janet Jackson: Family First was announced Wednesday (March 8).

Lifetime and A&E have partnered to continue telling the Velvet Rope songstress’ story. According to a release, Janet Jackson: Family First promises to “chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 ‘Together Again Tour,’ and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.” An estimated 21 million viewers watched last year’s eye-opening documentary.

On the heels of her successful self-titled limited docuseries, Lifetime and A+E Networks has greenlit “Janet Jackson: Family First.” The series will follow the singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, she plans to reunite the… https://t.co/jdIpknt5SW pic.twitter.com/SoeNJ79uED — C H A M Ξ L Ξ O N (@Chameleon876) March 8, 2023

In a statement, Janet said, “I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary. I am excited to continue to share my story and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again Tour.’ Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.” Her previous program gave a rare look into her relationship with her famous siblings, including mega-superstar, the late Michael Jackson. It also showed what it was like being the youngest member of her well-known family and revealed how incidents like her infamous Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004 affected her adult life.

Filming for Janet Jackson: Family First has already begun, and cameras are along for the ride for her 2023 “Together Again Tour.” The production honors her astounding 50-year career in entertainment. Born in Gary, Indiana in 1966, Janet began as a child star, singing with her family and appearing on television shows like “Good Times.” Since then, she has released countless chart-topping songs and albums and starred in blockbuster movies like Poetic Justice. A release date has not yet been announced.