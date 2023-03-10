Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Last year, Lifetime released a documentary that took an in-depth look at Janet Jackson’s upbringing and how it molded her into the legend she is today. The program received such a great response that executives are ready to do it again. Janet Jackson: Family First was announced Wednesday (March 8).

Lifetime and A&E have partnered to continue telling the Velvet Rope songstress’ story. According to a release, Janet Jackson: Family First promises to “chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 ‘Together Again Tour,’ and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.” An estimated 21 million viewers watched last year’s eye-opening documentary.

In a statement, Janet said, “I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary. I am excited to continue to share my story and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again Tour.’ Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.” Her previous program gave a rare look into her relationship with her famous siblings, including mega-superstar, the late Michael Jackson. It also showed what it was like being the youngest member of her well-known family and revealed how incidents like her infamous Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004 affected her adult life.

Filming for Janet Jackson: Family First has already begun, and cameras are along for the ride for her 2023 “Together Again Tour.” The production honors her astounding 50-year career in entertainment. Born in Gary, Indiana in 1966, Janet began as a child star, singing with her family and appearing on television shows like “Good Times.” Since then, she has released countless chart-topping songs and albums and starred in blockbuster movies like Poetic Justice. A release date has not yet been announced.

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

50 Cent to develop original series "Vice City" with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Jonathan Majors set to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Morgan Freeman is creating a new Muhammad Ali TV series

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Celebs defend Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Netflix comedy special

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Blac Chyna's sobriety journey is about setting an example for her kids and embracing change

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023
