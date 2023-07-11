Victoria Monét has heard her fans’ questions and now she’s finally given them the answer they’ve been looking for.

Yesterday (July 10), the talented songstress announced she’s hitting the road for “The JAGUAR Tour.” The news came as many fans have asked online when they could expect her to go on tour. “Where the Jaguar goes: Can’t wait to see you there!” Monét captioned her Instagram post. “Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time!”

The “Coastin'” singer is set to begin her global road experience on Sept. 6 in Detroit, Michigan. Monét has stops in New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Philadelphia, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before ending her tour on Nov. 15 in London.