Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Victoria Monét is ready to gift her fans with another project, and she announced it in a very animalistic way.

On Thursday (June 22), Monét initially teased her fans by tweeting, “Some news coming today.” Hours later, she revealed the surprise as the release date of her highly anticipated album JAGUAR II. The Atlanta native took a cinematic approach to announce the news.

A full moon is seen in the opening moments of a clip uploaded on her social media accounts. The visual transitions to Monét wearing claws resembling the paws of a Jaguar as the animal’s roar is heard in the background. The face of the all-black cat appears before switching back to Monét halfway underwater in a jungle-like setting. In the end, she reveals her album’s upcoming title. “We’ve waited three years. Don’t let this flop,” Monét captioned her Twitter post. “JAGUAR II is coming!”

In a follow-up tweet, the talented singer shared that fans can pre-save and pre-order the album, which will be dropping on Aug. 25.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Monét blessed her audience last month by releasing “Party Girls” with Buju Banton. The song and its accompanying music video left fans yearning for more from the 34-year-old. The track will also serve as one of three songs that are known to be featured on her upcoming project. Her most recent single, “On My Mama,” was the last musical offering listeners were given before JAGUAR II drops, per Monét.

“‘On My Mama’ came out!” she wrote on Instagram. “The link in the bio has everything you need to listen and celebrate with me! So excited! Last single before JAGII.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

Monét’s upcoming album is a follow-up to her last body of work, JAGUAR, a nine-track project released in 2020.

Rihanna steps down as Savage X Fenty CEO

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Lizzo is using her platform and fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Babyface says he was "blown away" by SZA's vocals and crowns her a musical genius

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.22.2023

Yung Bleu announces the "Love Scars Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

H.E.R. leaves a Spotify performance in France and puts on another show while grabbing dinner

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Tour Tales | Emotional Oranges have gone above and beyond to put on awesome shows for their fans

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.20.2023

Jazmine Sullivan's Leimert Park Juneteenth performance canceled after stampede reportedly breaks out

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming 'Utopia' album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z's former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN's Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Beyoncé celebrates Juneteenth in new Instagram post

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023
