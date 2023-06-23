Victoria Monét is ready to gift her fans with another project, and she announced it in a very animalistic way.

On Thursday (June 22), Monét initially teased her fans by tweeting, “Some news coming today.” Hours later, she revealed the surprise as the release date of her highly anticipated album JAGUAR II. The Atlanta native took a cinematic approach to announce the news.

A full moon is seen in the opening moments of a clip uploaded on her social media accounts. The visual transitions to Monét wearing claws resembling the paws of a Jaguar as the animal’s roar is heard in the background. The face of the all-black cat appears before switching back to Monét halfway underwater in a jungle-like setting. In the end, she reveals her album’s upcoming title. “We’ve waited three years. Don’t let this flop,” Monét captioned her Twitter post. “JAGUAR II is coming!”

In a follow-up tweet, the talented singer shared that fans can pre-save and pre-order the album, which will be dropping on Aug. 25.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, Monét blessed her audience last month by releasing “Party Girls” with Buju Banton. The song and its accompanying music video left fans yearning for more from the 34-year-old. The track will also serve as one of three songs that are known to be featured on her upcoming project. Her most recent single, “On My Mama,” was the last musical offering listeners were given before JAGUAR II drops, per Monét.

“‘On My Mama’ came out!” she wrote on Instagram. “The link in the bio has everything you need to listen and celebrate with me! So excited! Last single before JAGII.”

Monét’s upcoming album is a follow-up to her last body of work, JAGUAR, a nine-track project released in 2020.