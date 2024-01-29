Back in December 2023, Jess Hilarious appeared to announce her permanent position as co-host on “The Breakfast Club” during an event. Since then, peers and fans alike began to speculate what was taking place after all parties effectively went radio silent.

Today (Jan. 29), Hilarious and Power 105.1, where “The Breakfast Club” is broadcasted, officially shut down any rumors with an official confirmation of her upcoming return to the show. In a teaser clip shared on social media, audio from others’ commentary is played in the background as the camera moves toward a white throne. The Baltimore talent gradually fades into view as Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy appear from behind her. The video ends with a date, Feb. 5, which is presumed to be her first day back in the studio.