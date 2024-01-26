Skepta drops off new visual for "Gas Me Up (Diligent)"
The track is taken from the upcoming album ‘Knife and Fork.’
Today (Jan. 26) is a big day for Skepta. For starters, Tribal Mark, his directorial film debut, is officially in U.K. theaters. Fans are also able to check out “Gas Me Up (Diligent),” the lead single from the London talent’s sixth studio LP, Knife and Fork. Produced by Cardo and ThatGuyNamedJalen, the track is full of the no-frills rhymes that the Boy Better Know legend is well-known for.
“We don’t get angry, we don’t get even/ We don’t talk about beef, by the way, did I mention I just turned vegan?/ I need the pagans breathing so they can see my new ‘Top Boy’ season/ I need the pagans alive so they can now see that it’s still my time/ I don’t know why they act tough onlinе/ I see them outside and they ain’t say nada/ Soon as you say, ‘On sight,’ wе lookin’ for you like some vintage Prada…”
“Gas Me Up (Diligent)” boasts a matching visual that Skepta co-directed alongside Stevo1k. Keeping things simple and to the point, viewers can catch the jet-setter bringing his wealth and success to the screen in both New York City and his stomping grounds across the pond.
As REVOLT previously reported, the new single was met with some controversy due to its artwork, which remains removed from streaming platforms over allegations that it referenced the Holocaust. Taking to Twitter, Skepta made his overall intentions clear to critics.
“I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, [and I] worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout, which is about my parents coming to the U.K. in the ’80s, [skinheads and] football culture,” he explained before sharing a mood board of his ideas. “I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed. I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.”
Press play on “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” below.
