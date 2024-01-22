Skepta drops visual for ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba-assisted "Jangrova"
The self-produced offering is taken from Skepta’s upcoming directorial debut, ‘Tribal Mark.’
On Friday (Jan. 26), fans in the United Kingdom will be able to head to theaters to check out Skepta’s directorial debut, Tribal Mark. This past Friday (Jan. 19), the Boy Better Know legend decided to drop off a self-produced single from the film, titled “Jangrova,” which features ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba.
The grime and amapiano-inspired song is led by Skepta’s hard-hitting verse about getting to the money by any means necessary.
“All we know is get up and go / And my palms are itchin’ / Girl if ya down with me, let a man know / I can sell bread to a baker / Was out in the cold, tryna sell a man snow / Stayed down ’til I came up / Tryna be the main character the second man blows / I didn’t wanna sit on the couch and just talk / Nah, bro this ain’t ‘The Letterman Show’ / Blud, I’m impatient / And I never play games, even when I was on the PlayStation…”
“Jangrova” — said to be titled after a line from a Yoruba nursery rhyme, “Jingle over, like a motor…” — came with a matching visual courtesy of Stevo. The clip is filled with behind-the-scenes footage of Tribal Mark and cameos from Skepta and his collaborators throughout.
“I’ve always wanted to get into making films, and now feels like the perfect time. We’ve been working on this project for a while, and it’s one that’s extremely important to me,” Skepta explained in a press release earlier this month. “I hope that kids who watch it will come to see Tribal Mark as their new superhero. This has been a new experience for me, wearing many hats like producing, co-directing and acting. I’m excited to keep moving forward with Tribal Mark and future projects with my team at 1+1 Production.”
Press play on “Jangrova” below. In related news, “Gas Me Up (Diligent),” the lead single from Skepta’s forthcoming LP, Knife and Fork, arrives on Jan. 26.
