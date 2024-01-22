On Friday (Jan. 26), fans in the United Kingdom will be able to head to theaters to check out Skepta’s directorial debut, Tribal Mark. This past Friday (Jan. 19), the Boy Better Know legend decided to drop off a self-produced single from the film, titled “Jangrova,” which features ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba.

The grime and amapiano-inspired song is led by Skepta’s hard-hitting verse about getting to the money by any means necessary.

“All we know is get up and go / And my palms are itchin’ / Girl if ya down with me, let a man know / I can sell bread to a baker / Was out in the cold, tryna sell a man snow / Stayed down ’til I came up / Tryna be the main character the second man blows / I didn’t wanna sit on the couch and just talk / Nah, bro this ain’t ‘The Letterman Show’ / Blud, I’m impatient / And I never play games, even when I was on the PlayStation…”