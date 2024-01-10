Earlier today (Jan. 10), Skepta unexpectedly found himself in hot water over the official artwork for his upcoming single, “Gas Me Up (Diligent).” The image, which has since been taken down, depicted a group of men with shaved heads, one of whom bore a tattoo of the song’s title. As a result, many have criticized the British talent for creating a scene that was reminiscent of the Holocaust.

In response, Skepta tweeted his remorse for using the artwork while explaining its intended meaning.

“I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, [and I] worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout, which is about my parents coming to the U.K. in the ’80s, [skinheads], [and] football culture,” he wrote. “It has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan, so I have removed it, and I vow to be more mindful going forward.”