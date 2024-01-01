Today (Jan. 1), Skepta decided to bring in the new year with some great news for his fans. Taking to social media, the grime legend announced his sixth solo LP, Knife and Fork, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. “It’s been years since I dropped my last album, and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus,” he wrote. “I’ve seen the messages, tweets and TikToks, [and] I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.”

To get the fans ready, Skepta will liberate the lead single from his forthcoming body of work, titled “Gas Me Up (Diligent),” on Jan. 26. He also reminded his followers about the inaugural Big Smoke Festival, which is set to take place in London’s Crystal Palace Park this July. The big event will see him performing both his solo material and as one-half of Más Tiempo, a house outfit with Boy Better Know collaborator Jammer that recently spawned club hits like “Smoke In Your Eyes” with Ossie and Harry Stone, “Fiesta No Siesta” with J Kolo, and “Time” with Deki Alem and ASAP Nast.