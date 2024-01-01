Skepta announces new album 'Knife and Fork'
The grime legend will also release the album’s lead single, “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” later this month.
Today (Jan. 1), Skepta decided to bring in the new year with some great news for his fans. Taking to social media, the grime legend announced his sixth solo LP, Knife and Fork, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. “It’s been years since I dropped my last album, and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus,” he wrote. “I’ve seen the messages, tweets and TikToks, [and] I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.”
To get the fans ready, Skepta will liberate the lead single from his forthcoming body of work, titled “Gas Me Up (Diligent),” on Jan. 26. He also reminded his followers about the inaugural Big Smoke Festival, which is set to take place in London’s Crystal Palace Park this July. The big event will see him performing both his solo material and as one-half of Más Tiempo, a house outfit with Boy Better Know collaborator Jammer that recently spawned club hits like “Smoke In Your Eyes” with Ossie and Harry Stone, “Fiesta No Siesta” with J Kolo, and “Time” with Deki Alem and ASAP Nast.
Back in 2019, the Tottenham talent blessed the masses with the 13-song Ignorance Is Bliss, complete with assists from J Hus, Nafe Smallz, Key!, Lancey Foux, Wizkid and more. Said project debuted at No. 2 on the U.K. Albums chart and earned a gold certification. Since then, Skepta teamed up with Chip and Young Adz for the collaborative album Insomnia and kept his fans fed with the EP All In. He could also be heard on songs like AJ Tracey’s “Kiss and Tell,” Frank Ocean’s “Little Demon,” Gorillaz’s “How Far?,” Ghetts’ “IC3,” Headie One’s “Try Me,” Kid Cudi’s “Show Out,” JAE5’s “Dimension” and Davido’s “U (JUJU).”
