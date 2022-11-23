Back in July, Dean Blunt randomly leaked a song of his titled “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE,” which features A$AP Rocky, Skepta, and Novelist, the last of whom (at the time) confirmed his surprise on social media. This past Monday (Nov. 21), the British multitalent decided to give the track an official release, allowing fans to properly enjoy the hallucinatory offering on their favorite streaming platform.

With Blunt handling the production, “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE” sees Rocky providing the harmonies while his UK counterparts deliver hard-hitting verses about their respective lifestyles:

“I got an ice box where my heart used to be, different kind of n**ga, they aren’t used to me, everyday we celebrate like Friday, truckload ready to hit the highway, with the bloody steps, you couldn’t believe the kicks, Billboard n**ga, just posted on the strip, millis coming in my account, I can’t sleep, your girl tryna see if there is any space in the Jeep…”

The past couple of decades have seen Blunt increasing his musical profile as both a solo artist and a member of various groups, including the rock-oriented Graffiti Island, the R&B collective Blue Iverson, and the alternative hip hop group Babyfather. Last year, he liberated BLACK METAL 2, the sequel to 2014’s BLACK METAL, complete with 10 genre-bending cuts for fans to enjoy.

Outside of the actual music, Blunt is also known for throwing off the public with intentionally confusing antics throughout his career, much in the same way Andy Kaufman did in the comedy realm. Some of his more bewildering moments include publishing a book with nothing but scans of VIP club receipts, selling a toy car filled with marijuana on eBay, and creating an art exhibition with Getty stock photos.

Press play on Dean Blunt, Skepta, Novelist, and A$AP Rocky’s “LONDON TONIGHT FREESTYLE” below.