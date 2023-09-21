Back in June, video game developer CD Projekt Red shared an official trailer for an upcoming expansion of their 2020 video game Cyberpunk 2077. Titled Phantom Liberty, the role-playing adventure will now feature Idris Elba as the government agent Solomon Reed, which makes him the latest big name after Keanu Reeves‘ inclusion in the original.

In a feature with Xbox Wire, Elba spoke on how he ended up being a part of the massive project. “It was really just an exploratory conversation,” he said. “You know, ‘Do you like gaming? Are you into games? Would you be interested in being a part of something?’ And then, before we knew it, we were having a conversation about Cyberpunk. And I was aware of Cyberpunk as a game, I played it, but then to be a part of the expansion was quite exciting to me.”